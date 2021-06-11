 
Talend Announces 2021 Annual Combined General Meeting of Shareholders To Be Held In Camera

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 22:05   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend S.A. (the “Company”) today announced that, in light of public health and safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in compliance with the special rules enacted by the French government to prevent the spreading of the virus (including ordinance n°2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 as amended, and decree n°2020-418 dated April 10, 2020 as prorogated by decree n°2021-255 dated March 9, 2021 issued upon authorization of the health emergency law n°2020-290 dated March 23, 2020, as amended, adapting the conditions under which shareholders’ meetings are held), the board of directors has decided that the Company’s 2021 Annual Combined General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be changed from an in-person meeting to an in camera meeting, without the presence of shareholders and any other person entitled to attend such meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on June 29, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Paris time as previously announced.

If you are a holder of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share of the Company, having a nominal value €0.08 per share (“Ordinary Shares”), you will be unaffected by the change in the meeting format. As disclosed in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”), ADS holders are not entitled to attend or vote directly at the Annual Meeting. Rather, if you hold ADSs, you may instruct JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the “Depositary”), either directly or through your broker, bank or other nominee, how to vote the shares underlying your ADSs. The Depositary fixed a record date for the determination of holders of ADSs who are entitled to give such voting instructions. The Company has been informed by the Depositary that it has set the ADS record date for the Annual Meeting as May 14, 2021. If you wish to have your vote cast at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain, complete and timely return a voting instruction form from the Depositary, if you are a registered holder of ADSs, or from your broker, bank or other nominee in accordance with any instructions provided therefrom.

