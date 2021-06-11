 
checkAd

Ipsidy Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Monday June 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 22:05  |  74   |   |   

LONG BEACH, N.Y., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of Identity as a Service (IDaaS), delivering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions, today announced that effective June 14, 2021 it will complete a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock (“Reverse Stock Split”).

At the Annual Meeting of stockholders of the Company held on March 22, 2021, the stockholders approved an amendment to our certificate of incorporation to effect a Reverse Stock Split with the exact ratio to be set by our Board of directors.  The Board resolved to set the Reverse Stock Split at the ratio of 1-for-30, and filed an Amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State in Delaware.  As a result, on Monday, June 14, 2021 every 30 issued shares of Common Stock will automatically be combined into one share of Common Stock.

We believe this change will make it easier for investors to trade in our stock and is a necessary step before the Company’s common stock can be admitted to listing on a national exchange.

Shares of the Company’s common stock will be assigned a new CUSIP number (46264C206) and are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, June 14, 2021. The Company’s common stock will trade under a new and temporary ticker symbol “IDTYD” for a period of 20 business days including the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split.

No fractional shares will be issued and any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.  Stockholders holding shares of IDTY common stock at registered brokerage firms, should consult their broker for further information on their account. Stockholders who hold shares with our transfer agent will receive information in the mail about their accounts over the next few days. Further information about how the reverse stock split affects the individual holdings of investors, whether holders of certificates for Common Stock, or warrants, options, or notes convertible into Common Stock will be provided to investors following the effective date.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsidy Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Monday June 14, 2021 LONG BEACH, N.Y., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of Identity as a Service (IDaaS), delivering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
UPDATE: Splash Beverage Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to NYSE ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update from the Ongoing MANIFEST Study of Pelabresib
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer To Provide Preliminary ...
Visionstate Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board