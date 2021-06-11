 
FormFactor to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually this year on June 15, 2021.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at http://investors.formfactor.com/

About The 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 11 of the participating management teams from 9:00 a.m. until 5:15p.m. EDT on June 15th.

The 15 management teams collectively hosting the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021 currently include:
ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), POET Technologies (POETF) and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.

RSVP Contacts for 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

To RSVP for the Virtual CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Guerrant Associates
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: laura@ga-ir.com 		              Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com
     

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F





