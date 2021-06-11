Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until Friday, July 9, 2021 and Encourages All Shareholders to Vote

Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 76% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6Meeting scheduled to reconvene July 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorumSAN FRANSICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, …

SAN FRANSICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') today announced that it has adjourned its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 13, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting") for a second time due to a lack of quorum. The adjourned meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the offices of the Company at 200 Pine Street, Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94104. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 12, 2021. Stockholders have thus far strongly supported the proposals.

No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy.

"We currently have less than 0.1% of our total authorized shares of Common Stock available for future issuance, taking into account shares issued and outstanding and shares reserved for issuance upon exercise of outstanding warrants, existing equity incentive awards, and under our stock incentive plan and inducement award plans. The Board believes that approval of Proposal 3 - the proposed increase in the number of authorized shares of Common Stock - will benefit us by providing flexibility in responding to future business opportunities as the Board may deem in the best interest of shareholders, from time to time; and also, if deemed in the best interest of shareholders by the Board, to raise additional capital from time to time to execute our business plans," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

"We encourage all eligible stockholders who have not yet voted their shares - or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holder - to do so prior to the Annual Meeting, as your participation is important. See below under ‘How to Vote' for instructions on how to vote if you have not already voted, or if you would like to change your votes," said Conte. "Jaguar's Board of Directors recommends a vote 'FOR' the presented proposals. Based on a preliminary review of the votes cast, over 76% have voted in favor of Proposal 3 ("Approving an amendment to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "COI"), to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 150,000,000 shares to 290,000,000 shares."). Approximately an additional 6% of the Company's eligible common stock outstanding needs to be voted to reach quorum."