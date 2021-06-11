AEMG has granted the Company an initial option to acquire a 50% ownership interest in a project which is approximately 1 square km, or 247 acres, of land of located in the Kukuom Shewn Edged Pink Concession and the exclusive option to acquire an additional fifty percent (50%) operational ownership interest in the entire Kukuom Shewn Edged Pink Concession, which consists of one hundred fifty-six (156) square kilometer property, whereby AEMG is currently the exclusive operators.

The Company and AEMG intend to move forward immediately with operations including the continued exploration of the property and the further development of mining operations and gold production from alluvial and hard rock deposits on the Concession.

Mrs. Naana Asante, Guskin Gold’s CEO, stated, “We have worked diligently with AEMG to get to this point, and we are very excited to officially announce the formation of the joint venture and the commencement of this project in Ghana, my childhood country. It was especially important for us to physically travel to Ghana, amid the hard times presented by covid, and put our boots on the ground to ensure that this project would start off on the right foot. And while traveling during these times is anything but easy, we are very pleased with the findings and outcome of this field trip to the Kukuom property. We are confident that this project and our partnership with AEMG will prove to be a momentous step for Guskin in implementing our operational and business objectives.”

AEMG is the licensed operator on the Kukuom Shewn Edged Pink Concession pursuant to the agreement dated April 30, 2020 with the Government of the Republic of Ghana and the Ghana Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources (MLNR). The entire Kukuom Concession covers a total surface area of one-hundred fifty-six (156) square kilometers and is located between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani in the Ahafo District of Ghana.