 
checkAd

Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 22:27  |  56   |   |   

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $.22 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021 with a payment date of July 9, 2021.

About Independence Holding Company

Through our subsidiaries, Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) underwrites and distributes health, group disability and life, New York State DBL and paid family leave, and pet insurance. IHC underwrites policies in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through our three carriers: Independence American Insurance Company, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (Standard Security Life) and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. We also distribute products nationally through multiple channels, including our agencies, call centers, advisors, direct and affinity relationships, Web Broker, and web properties, including www.healthedeals.com; www.healthinsurance.org; www.medicareresources.org; www.petplace.com; and www.mypetinsurance.com. As previously announced, IHC recently entered into a stock purchase agreement to sell all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Standard Security Life and separately entered into stock purchase agreements to sell a controlling interest in our pet division and the stock of Independence American Insurance Company. To learn more visit https://ihcgroup.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHC’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHC’s other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(646) 509-2107
www.IHCGroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $.22 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021 with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
UPDATE: Splash Beverage Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to NYSE ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update from the Ongoing MANIFEST Study of Pelabresib
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer To Provide Preliminary ...
Visionstate Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board