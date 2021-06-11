 
Hillman Group Capital Trust Announces Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

CINCINNATI, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (“Hillman” or the “Company”), Doug Cahill, President and CEO of The Hillman Companies, Inc., announced today that a cash distribution has been declared by Hillman Group Capital Trust for the month of June in the amount of $0.241667 for each Trust Preferred Security (NYSE-Amex: HLM_P). The distribution will be payable June 30, 2021 to holders of record June 23, 2021.

About Hillman
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Rodny Nacier / Brad Cray
IR@hillmangroup.com
(513) 826-5495

Public Relations
Phil Denning / Doug Donsky
media@hillmangroup.com





