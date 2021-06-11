Superior Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SUP) announced today that Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.