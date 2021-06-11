 
ThreeFold's Green Technology Strategy to a Fairer, More Sustainable World

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (ots/PRNewswire) - THREEFOLD'S PLAN TO OFFSET ITS
GRID WITH TAKE ACTION GLOBAL

Today, ThreeFold, announced a rollout of new product offerings, a year after the
company launched the first true peer-to-peer Internet.

Threefold's pioneering technologies eliminate the need for centralized control
and power-hungry data centers, consuming 90 percent less energy, and using 90
percent less international fiber network capacity.

The current internet consumes nearly 10 percent of global energy production.
With the imminent boom of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Internet of
Things, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and 5G, the Internet's energy
consumption is only expected to increase exponentially in the coming years.

Traditional industry solutions focus on increasing the use of renewable energies
to power data centers. But this is not a viable solution. We need to drastically
reduce the global internet's energy consumption, and we must act now.

Not only will ThreeFold save massive amounts of energy compared to data centers,
it will also offset remaining energy needs with carbon credits by partnering
with Take Action Global: (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3190205-1&h=327377
8735&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwiki.threefold.io%2F%23%2Fthreefold__carbon_negative&a=part
nering+with+Take+Action+Global%3A) the initiative https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l
=en&o=3190205-1&h=480946822&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwiki.threefold.io%2F%23%2Fthreefold_
_carbon_negative&a=l ets users of the ThreeFold grid (Farmers) convert TFT
tokens (the grid's currency) into carbon credits - effectively regenerating our
planet.

"We have the potential to offset energy usage 100 percent by the end of 2021,
and our goal is to take 2 times more carbon out of the air than we put in,1"
says, Kristof de Spiegeleer, Co Founder, ThreeFold.

"Zero-OS, the platform's operating system, was built from scratch on a Linux
kernel that allows multiple user spaces to co-exist," Spiegeleer continued.

"These spaces support micro-versions of various software, eliminating the need
for hypervisors, virtual OS to fuel the virtual machines, and guest operating
systems. This also minimizes the required overhead for the host OS. -2"

The current internet consumes about 10% of global energy production. With the
imminent boom of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Internet of Things,
Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and 5G, the Internet's energy
consumption is expected to increase exponentially.

The current industry solutions focus on increasing the use of renewable energies
to power data centers. And, this is not a viable solution as data centers
