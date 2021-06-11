Plant-Based Investment Corp. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Units of Aion Therapeutic Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Plant-Based Investment Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:PBIC) announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 9,714,286 units (each, a "Unit") of Aion Therapeutic Inc. ("Aion …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Plant-Based Investment Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:PBIC) announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 9,714,286 units (each, a "Unit") of Aion Therapeutic Inc. ("Aion Therapeutic") (CSE: AION) through a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") at a price of $0.0875 per Unit for a total subscription amount of approximately $850,000.03. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") of Aion Therapeutic and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the Company to purchase one Common Share until June 11, 2023 at a price of $0.15 per Common Share, provided that Aion Therapeutic has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to be thirty days following written notice to the Company, if during the term of the Warrants the Common Share close at or above $0.20 per Common Share on each trading day for a period of ten consecutive trading days on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Prior to the completion of the Offering, the Company held 14,333,333 Common Shares and 6,666,667 Warrants of Aion Therapeutic, representing approximately 10.11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Aion Therapeutic on a non-diluted basis and approximately 14.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Aion Therapeutic on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants held by the Company.