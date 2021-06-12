 
BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of bluebird bio, Inc. - BLUE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.06.2021   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into bluebird bio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BLUE).

In May 2020, the Company announced its plans to submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its product, LentiGlobin, in the second half of 2021. Then, on November 4, 2020, the Company disclosed that, due to the FDA requiring the Company to provide additional data, it was adjusting the timing of its submission to late 2022.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether bluebird’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to bluebird’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of bluebird shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-blue/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

