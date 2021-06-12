 
European Hematology Association - Daratumumab Maintenance Improves Progression-Free Survival After Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation in Multiple Myeloma Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Part 1 of the CASSIOPEIA phase-3 study compared the addition of daratumumab to bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone (D-VTd) induction/consolidation with VTd alone in transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The results of the study showed superior efficacy of D-VTd over VTd alone in combination with autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), which led to the regulatory approval of the treatment. Here, we present the results from the CASSIOPEIA part 2 interim analysis aimed to compare daratumumab maintenance (16 mg/kg every 8 weeks) with observation treatment in all 886 responders from part 1 of the study.

Our interim analysis showed that patients maintained with daratumumab exhibited significantly longer progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the observation treatment arm. However, stratification of the patients by induction/consolidation treatment revealed that this benefit only appeared in patients previously treated with VTd in CASSIOPEIA part 1. Patients who received D-VTd in part 1 and were placed on daratumumab maintenance showed comparable PFS to the observation group. Furthermore, daratumumab maintenance led to a significantly higher depth of response and no new safety signals were detected. In summary, daratumumab maintenance is beneficial for patients after ASCT who received VTd induction/consolidation.

Presenter:          Professor Phillipe Moreau

Affiliation:          CHU de Nantes, Nantes, France

Abstract:              #S180  DARATUMUMAB MAINTENANCE VS OBSERVATION IN PATIENTS WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED MULTIPLE MYELOMA TREATED WITH BORTEZOMIB, THALIDOMIDE, AND DEXAMETHASONE ± DARATUMUMAB AND ASCT: CASSIOPEIA PART 2 RESULTS

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year, due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organizes a virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology. The scientific program topics range from stem cell physiology and development to leukemia; lymphoma; diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells; white blood cells and platelet disorders; hemophilia and myeloma; thrombosis and bleeding disorders; as well as transfusion and stem cell transplantation.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

