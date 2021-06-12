 
Esken Limited ('Esken' or 'the Group') Update on Stobart Air; Potential strategic partnership for LSA; and funding and trading update

LONDON, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esken, the aviation and energy infrastructure group, issues the following update ahead of publishing its preliminary results for the year ended 28 February 2021 due by the end of June.

Stobart Air and Carlisle Lake District Airport (together 'the transactions')

Esken is providing an update on the sale of Stobart Air ('SA') and Carlisle Lake District Airport ('CLDA') to Ettyl Limited ('Ettyl') under the conditional contracts entered into on 20 April 2021. On 28 May 2021 and as reported to the market, Ettyl advised that its original funding package to support the transaction was no longer available and that it was in discussions on alternative funding options. It is now clear that Ettyl is unable to conclude the transactions on the original terms or to obtain an alternative funding package within the required timescale. Esken has therefore exercised its right to terminate the contracts for the transactions with immediate effect.  In the absence of any alternative purchasers or sources of funding for the SA business within the timescales required, Esken has advised the Board of SA that it will not continue to provide financial support to the business going forward. As a result of this the Board of SA has terminated its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus, will cease trading and is taking steps to appoint a liquidator.

The Board of Esken has undertaken certain contingency planning measures and has agreed in response to these developments that it will continue to fund the lease obligations on the 8 ATR aircraft through to termination of the leases in April 2023 under the terms of its pre-existing guarantee. Esken confirms that it will take immediate steps to seek sublease arrangements for the aircraft with alternative operators to mitigate the impact on the Group.

Esken also remains responsible for certain obligations to Aer Lingus under the franchise agreement which were also the subject of a pre-existing guarantee and have become payable following termination of the franchise agreement. These obligations and the guarantees entered into in early 2017 were the reason that the Group reacquired the airline and its related leasing company in April 2020. This enabled the Group to manage and seek to mitigate the impact of these liabilities following the administration of Connect Airways Limited.

