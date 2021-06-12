Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Danimer securities during the Class Period may, no later than July 13, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com ; or click https://www.ktmc.com/danimer-scientific-class-action-lawsuit?utm_sourc ...

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed against Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer”) f/k/a Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) (“Live Oak”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Danimer securities between October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Live Oak was a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. In December 2020, Live Oak consummated a business combination with Meredian Holdings Group, Inc. (“Meredian”), doing business as Danimer Scientific (“Legacy Danimer”), a performance polymer company specializing in bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics (the “Business Combination”). Following the Business Combination, Live Oak changed its name to “Danimer Scientific, Inc.,” changed its business to Legacy Danimer’s business, and replaced its management with Legacy Danimer’s management.

The Class Period commences on October 5, 2020, when Meredian announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for the Business Combination. On December 30, 2020, Danimer issued a post-market press release announcing the completion of the Business Combination. That press release represented that “[Danimer’s] signature polymer, Nodax PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate), is a 100% biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable plastic” that “is the first PHA polymer to be certified as marine degradable, the highest standard of biodegradability, which verifies the material will fully degrade in ocean water without leaving behind harmful microplastics.” The press release also touted that Danimer was partnering with blue chip companies to “introduce more sustainable alternatives to straws, food and beverage containers, and flexible packaging, among others.” Throughout the Class Period, Danimer touted Nodax’s environmental benefits, its viability as a fully biodegradable alternative to conventional plastic, the level of demand for Nodax, and the average selling price for Nodax.