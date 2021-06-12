Incyte Announces Updated Data for Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted for Presentation at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference
Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021.
“Atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, can be difficult to manage and can have a significant impact on patients’ lives,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & AutoImmunity, Incyte. “We are pleased to be sharing new data from our Phase 3 TRuE-AD program at the RAD Virtual Conference. These data provide additional insights on the potential role ruxolitinib cream could play as a treatment option for patients living with atopic dermatitis.”
Key abstracts include:
Late-Breaking Oral and Poster Presentation
Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from Two Phase 3 Studies
Poster Presentations
Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream in Patients with More Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies
Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Based on Previous Medication History: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies
Predicting Reduction in Lost Productivity and Indirect Costs Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Treated with Ruxolitinib Cream
Inadequate Disease Control, Treatment Dissatisfaction, and Quality-of-Life Impairments Among US Patients Receiving Topical Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis
More information regarding the virtual conference is available on the RAD website: https://revolutionizingad.com/. Additionally, meeting abstracts will be published in the British Journal of Dermatology.
About Ruxolitinib Cream
Ruxolitinib cream is a proprietary formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib that has been designed for topical application. Ruxolitinib cream is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of adolescents and adults with atopic dermatitis (TRuE-AD) and vitiligo (TRuE-V). Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream.
About Incyte Dermatology
Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. In Dermatology, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on leveraging our knowledge of the JAK-STAT pathway to identify and develop topical and oral therapies with the potential to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation and help restore normal immune function.
