Incyte Announces Updated Data for Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted for Presentation at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting updated data for ruxolitinib cream, an investigational topical JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference, held on June 13, 2021.

Key abstracts include:

Late-Breaking Oral and Poster Presentation

Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from Two Phase 3 Studies

Poster Presentations

Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream in Patients with More Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies

Long-Term Safety and Disease Control with Ruxolitinib Cream Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Based on Previous Medication History: Pooled Results from Two Phase 3 Studies

Predicting Reduction in Lost Productivity and Indirect Costs Among Patients with Atopic Dermatitis Treated with Ruxolitinib Cream

Inadequate Disease Control, Treatment Dissatisfaction, and Quality-of-Life Impairments Among US Patients Receiving Topical Therapy for Atopic Dermatitis

More information regarding the virtual conference is available on the RAD website: https://revolutionizingad.com/. Additionally, meeting abstracts will be published in the British Journal of Dermatology.

About Ruxolitinib Cream

Ruxolitinib cream is a proprietary formulation of Incyte’s selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib that has been designed for topical application. Ruxolitinib cream is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of adolescents and adults with atopic dermatitis (TRuE-AD) and vitiligo (TRuE-V). Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. In Dermatology, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on leveraging our knowledge of the JAK-STAT pathway to identify and develop topical and oral therapies with the potential to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation and help restore normal immune function.