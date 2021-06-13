Core One Labs’ Biosynthesized Psilocybin Provisional Patent Imminent
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD62, WKN: A2P8K3) (the “Company”) is
pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“Vocan”), a company operating under one of few Health Canada Controlled Drugs and Substances
Dealer’s labs, is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of completing its provisional patent application for the protection of its proprietary biosynthetic psilocybin production
system. Completion of the application is expected in the coming days at which time the provisional application will be made to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Over the last four months Vocan has made great strides in further developing its biosynthetic psilocybin production method and has started collecting data to substantiate our drafted provisional patent. As such, we anticipate a forthcoming filing of our provisional patent application.
The process of extracting natural occurring psilocybin from a host plant is inefficient and very expensive, as are synthetic processing techniques. Vocan’s provisional patent application for the biosynthetic processing of psilocybin addresses the many inefficiencies and cost prohibitions of current psilocybin production methods. The established partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the collaborative approach employed by UBC and Vocan for producing biosynthetic psilocybin will crystallize the possibility of creating a product that is consistent in quality and concentration, and stereochemically comparable to its natural occurring compound. Core One firmly believes that this collaboration will be able to provide the reliability required for empirical, clinical, and medical psychedelic research.
As innovative businesses entering the medical psychedelic market continue to grow and, as more researchers and organizations rush to further develop the therapeutic and medical benefits of psilocybin, the need for a steady and consistent supply chain will also increase. Core One believes that its biosynthetic production of psilocybin holds a wide appeal for developing psychedelics medicines and clinical industries worldwide, and has significant cost reductions and meaningful efficacy enhancements.
