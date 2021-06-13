 
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) is hosting a virtual Investor Day on June 14 starting at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Following the presentations by members of our leadership team, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions using the webcast portal.

“We continue to execute on our Global Strategic Priorities designed to improve our return on invested capital performance and ultimately increase our earnings capacity. Robust execution through 2020 put us back on track to achieve strong ROIC in line with our 2018 investor day objectives, albeit one year later. Significant ROIC improvements in all three regions will be increasingly evident starting with our Q2 2021 results, as improved market activity that we had projected for the back half of 2021 has started to unfold, and we are seeing strong revenue recovery and results in the second quarter,” said Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Finning International.

"We have built a strong foundation for growth and have a simple plan in place to increase our return on invested capital while exceeding our previous peak earnings per share. As our markets recover to mid-cycle levels and are expected to move into a sustained up-cycle, our strategy is to drive product support revenue growth, further reduce our costs, and re-invest our free cash flow to compound our earnings per share.

"In the medium term, we expect our consolidated product support revenue to grow at an average annual rate of between 5 and 9% from 2021 levels, assuming a continued sustained market up-cycle. The key growth drivers of our product support revenue include market share gains in construction, increased copper production in Chile, stability of the oil sands and associated rebuilds, and growth in our digital performance solutions. We are excited to launch our CUBIQ Performance Solutions platform, a new brand and market offering for Finning’s digital services. This unified digital platform enables our customers to better leverage data and performance solutions to deliver improved productivity, cost, safety, and environmental performance.

