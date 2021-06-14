 
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by Over 70% of Holders of Secured and Unsecured Corporate Debt

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that it and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Company enters Chapter 11 after executing a restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”) with creditors, led by SVPGlobal, that hold approximately 73% of the principal amount outstanding of the Company’s secured corporate debt and 67% of the principal amount outstanding of the Company’s unsecured notes (collectively, the “Consenting Creditors”). The Company will utilize Chapter 11 to implement a comprehensive and consensual financial restructuring of the Company’s corporate-level debt that will allow the Company to substantially deleverage its balance sheet and strengthen its business and operations going forward, either through a full equitization of the Company’s unsecured notes or an alternative value-maximizing transaction that would repay, in full in cash, all of the Company’s corporate-level debt.

Importantly, Washington Prime Group has secured $100 million in new money debtor-in-possession financing from the Consenting Creditors to support day-to-day operations during the Chapter 11 process and ensure that all business operations continue in the ordinary course without interruption. Washington Prime Group’s guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual at all of the Company’s retail town centers throughout the proceedings.

The RSA provides for a deleveraging of the Company’s balance sheet by nearly $950 million through the equitization of unsecured notes and a $190 million paydown of the Company’s revolving credit and term loan facilities. The RSA contemplates a $325 million equity rights offering, fully backstopped by SVPGlobal, as Plan Sponsor, the proceeds of which will be applied to, among other things, the pay down of secured debt. The RSA also provides for an effective four-year extension of the remaining credit facility debt, payment in full of all claims held by vendors and service providers, and a baseline recovery for the Company’s existing common and preferred equity holders of $40 million in cash or 6.125% of new equity (subject to dilution). Additionally, the RSA allows the Company to market its assets to determine whether any alternative transaction or transactions that would pay existing corporate indebtedness in full, in cash, and deliver greater aggregate recoveries to existing common and preferred equity holders are attainable. The RSA also includes certain milestones, including a 60-day milestone for the Bankruptcy Court to enter an order confirming the Chapter 11 plan, subject to certain extensions.

Diskussion: Washington Prime Group - wie geht es weiter ?
