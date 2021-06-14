 
EQS-Adhoc Implenia wins sustainable mobility project in northern Italy: construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena Railway worth EUR 1.07 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.06.2021, 07:00   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia wins sustainable mobility project in northern Italy: construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena Railway worth EUR 1.07 billion

14-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A new railway line running for 22.5 kilometres from the Brenner Base Tunnel will be a key element in an improved European mobility network. Implenia's experience, expertise and competence in complex infrastructure projects were the decisive factors in winning the contract - precisely in line with the company's strategy.

Dietlikon, 14 June 2021 - Implenia's consortium emerged as best bidder in March for the contract to plan and build a 22.5 kilometre section of high-speed railway line between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena. The contract, worth a total of EUR 1.07 billion has now been officially awarded. Connecting the Italian side of the Alps to the Brenner rail tunnel, the new line will form an important part of an improved European mobility network. It will allow faster connections and greater capacity between Munich and Verona. The customer is Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A. (RFI). Implenia (49%) is planning and building the project in a joint venture with partner Webuild Group (51%). The legally binding award of the contract is subject to a 35-day appeal period.


'Implenia is proud to be planning and building such an important part of Europe's future railway network,' says Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering at Implenia. 'In a project like this we can really make our great experience in all areas of major infrastructure projects count. Our extensive expertise and competence were important criteria in the decision to award us this contract. The assignment also fits well with our strategy of planning and building large and complex tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in various markets.'

