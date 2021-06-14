Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Definitive agreements signed by a consortium of Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners to acquire Clariant’s Pigments business

Enterprise Value of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million , representing a 10.7x to 11.4x stand-alone adjusted EBITDA multiple per April 2021 (LTM) depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million

Clariant will be reinvesting for a 20% ownership stake in the combined business

Closing anticipated in the first half of 2022

Muttenz, June 14, 2021 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that it has reached definitive agreements for the divestment of its Pigments business to a consortium of Heubach Group (“Heubach”) and SK Capital Partners (“SK Capital”) at an Enterprise Value (EV) of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million on a cash and debt free basis, depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million contingent on the 2021 financial performance of Clariant’s Pigments business. This represents a multiple of 10.7 to 11.4 times the stand-alone adjusted 12-month EBITDA per April 2021 (LTM).

At the time of closing of the transaction, Clariant will reinvest to become a 20% shareholder alongside Heubach and SK Capital in the ultimate holding company. The combined business will be a global pigments player with approximately 3 000 employees generating more than EUR 900 million in annual sales and strong service and production capabilities across the globe. The reinvestment enables Clariant to further benefit from the improving profitability of the Pigments business resulting from the initiated efficiency program and to participate in the future growth opportunities as well as synergies of the combination with the Heubach Pigments business.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The share of the participation in Infraserv Höchst, Germany, attributable to Clariant’s Pigments business is not part of this transaction.

“We are pleased to announce the agreement with Heubach and SK Capital for the sale of our Pigments business. This achievement represents a final step in the divestment program and portfolio repositioning announced in July 2018. We are confident that with Heubach and SK Capital, we have found the right owners of this business, for our customers, our colleagues, and our other stakeholders. Now our focus can fully be on growing revenue and profitability of our core Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources”, said Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant.