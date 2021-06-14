 
checkAd

Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 07:00  |  88   |   |   

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

  • Definitive agreements signed by a consortium of Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners to acquire Clariant’s Pigments business
  • Enterprise Value of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million, representing a 10.7x to 11.4x stand-alone adjusted EBITDA multiple per April 2021 (LTM) depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million
  • Clariant will be reinvesting for a 20% ownership stake in the combined business
  • Closing anticipated in the first half of 2022

Muttenz, June 14, 2021 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that it has reached definitive agreements for the divestment of its Pigments business to a consortium of Heubach Group (“Heubach”) and SK Capital Partners (“SK Capital”) at an Enterprise Value (EV) of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million on a cash and debt free basis, depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million contingent on the 2021 financial performance of Clariant’s Pigments business. This represents a multiple of 10.7 to 11.4 times the stand-alone adjusted 12-month EBITDA per April 2021 (LTM).

At the time of closing of the transaction, Clariant will reinvest to become a 20% shareholder alongside Heubach and SK Capital in the ultimate holding company. The combined business will be a global pigments player with approximately 3 000 employees generating more than EUR 900 million in annual sales and strong service and production capabilities across the globe. The reinvestment enables Clariant to further benefit from the improving profitability of the Pigments business resulting from the initiated efficiency program and to participate in the future growth opportunities as well as synergies of the combination with the Heubach Pigments business.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The share of the participation in Infraserv Höchst, Germany, attributable to Clariant’s Pigments business is not part of this transaction.

“We are pleased to announce the agreement with Heubach and SK Capital for the sale of our Pigments business. This achievement represents a final step in the divestment program and portfolio repositioning announced in July 2018. We are confident that with Heubach and SK Capital, we have found the right owners of this business, for our customers, our colleagues, and our other stakeholders. Now our focus can fully be on growing revenue and profitability of our core Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources”, said Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer of Clariant.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR Definitive agreements signed by a consortium of Heubach Group and SK Capital Partners to acquire Clariant’s Pigments businessEnterprise Value of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million, representing a 10.7x …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board