Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) has published today a revised agenda for the 2020 annual general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 29 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CEST, of which the convening notice was published on 28 May 2021. The Company has published the revised agenda pursuant to a request under Article 7:130 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations from shareholders jointly owning 6.64% of the outstanding shares of the Company to add two additional items to the agenda. The Company has complied with this request to the extent legally possible and in accordance with the terms set out in the revised convening notice and the revised explanatory note.

The Company refers to the revised explanatory note from the Board of Directors of the Company which provides further information on the proposed agenda items as well as the revised agenda.

The full revised notice, including revised agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note can be found on the Nyrstar NV website: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/s ... . Pursuant to article 7:130 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations, the Company has made amended forms available for votes by mail and votes by proxy, as well as a revised attendance form. Proxies and votes by mail that reach the Company prior to the publication of the revised agenda remain valid for the agenda items to which the proxies and votes by mail apply, subject, however, to applicable law and the further clarifications set out on the proxy forms and voting by mail form.

In addition, the Company informs its shareholders that, in line with the possibility thereto announced in the convening notice published today and on 28 May 2021, in view of the recent changes to the government measures in place to combat and contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided that shareholders will, in addition to the opportunity to use the Lumi AGM platform to participate in the meeting digitally and to vote during the meeting on the items on the agenda as set out in the (revised) convening notice of the general meeting, be offered the opportunity to physically attend the 2020 annual general shareholders’ meeting, subject to strict compliance with the applicable Covid-19 sanitary measures (including not showing any symptoms, wearing of a face mask, keeping a distance of 1.5 metres from each other and disinfecting hands as well as other appropriate measures), at Brussels Expo, Room 1122, Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Brussels.

Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting have to indicate, when notifying the Company of their intention to attend the meeting in accordance with the modalities set out in the (revised) convening notice, whether they will be attending the meeting digitally or physically. The Company adds that, in view of the current Covid-19 governance travel measures and regulations in place in Belgium, the United Kingdom and Jersey, the directors will not be able to physically attend the general meeting, but will digitally attend and respond to questions. Notwithstanding the possibility for shareholders to be physically present in accordance with the aforementioned conditions, in view of the current status of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company strongly recommends shareholders to digitally attend the meeting. As indicated in the (revised) convening notice, shareholders who virtually attend the general meeting will also be able to ask questions, both before the meeting and via a chatbox during the meeting in the same manner as during the meeting held last year on 30 June 2020.

Depending on the evolution of the current government measures and regulations in place to combat and contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming weeks, the Company may further communicate about the participation and the organisation of the shareholders’ meeting on the Company’s website.

