 
checkAd

Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 07:00  |  66   |   |   

MARSEILLE, France, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the article L. 233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or “AMF”) General Regulation, Innate Pharma SA (the “Company” - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 – IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) releases its total number of shares outstanding as well as its voting rights as of June 1, 2021:

Total number of shares outstanding: 79,027,540 ordinary shares
   
  6,796 Preferred Shares 2016
   
  7,581 Preferred Shares 2017
   
Total number of theoretical voting rights (1):
 79,822,040
   
Total number of exercisable voting rights (2): 79,803,465


(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended. The total number of theoretical voting rights includes voting rights attached to AGAP 2016 (2016 Preferred Shares), i.e. 130 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-1 and 111 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-2.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares held in treasury by the Company, with suspended voting rights. It is released so as to ensure that the market is adequately informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma’s broad pipeline of antibodies includes several potentially first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate is a pioneer in the understanding of Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and has expanded its expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor-antigens, as well as antibody engineering. This innovative approach has resulted in a diversified proprietary portfolio and major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a multi-products collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021 MARSEILLE, France, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pursuant to the article L. 233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or “AMF”) General Regulation, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board