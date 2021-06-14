New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity During One-Lung Ventilation

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Turkish Journal of Medical Sciences in which Dr. Ayten Saracoglu and colleagues at the Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul evaluated the ability of ORi to guide oxygenation by measuring its impact on hyperoxemia-mediated morbidity during one-lung ventilation (OLV) conducted as part of thoracic surgery.1 They concluded that ORi-guided oxygen titration “may reduce hospital stay and increase patient safety.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210613005039/en/