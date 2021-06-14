New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity During One-Lung Ventilation
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a study published in the Turkish Journal of Medical Sciences in which Dr. Ayten Saracoglu and colleagues at the Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul evaluated the ability of ORi to guide oxygenation by measuring its impact on hyperoxemia-mediated morbidity during one-lung ventilation (OLV) conducted as part of thoracic surgery.1 They concluded that ORi-guided oxygen titration “may reduce hospital stay and increase patient safety.”
ORi, available outside the U.S. since 2014, is a noninvasive and continuous parameter intended to provide additional insight into a patient’s oxygen status under supplemental oxygen. Enabled by the multi-wavelength rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry platform, ORi is provided alongside oxygen saturation (SpO2) measured by clinically proven Masimo SET pulse oximetry.
Noting that during OLV, a common technique for facilitating a wide variety of pulmonary procedures, 100% fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) supplemental oxygen administration is commonly used, which exposes patients to the possibility of hyperoxia-induced lung injury, the researchers sought to determine whether ORi could “protect patient from the harmful effects of hyperoxemia with a noninvasive probe during OLV.” They divided 103 patients with lung tumors (18-70 years of age, ASA I-III), enrolled between September 2018 and September 2019 and requiring OLV as part of elective thoracic surgery, into four groups as noted below:
|
Group
|
Number
|
Duration of
|
Mean FiO2
|
1: Oxygen titration without ORi, low-flow anesthesia (1 L/min)
|
25
|
67.6 ± 97.5 mins.
|
71.6 ± 12.25%
|
2: Oxygen titration without ORi, high-flow anesthesia (4 L/min)
|
28
|
97.32 ± 99.7 mins.
|
74.64 ± 16.66%
|
3: Oxygen titration with ORi, low-flow anesthesia (1 L/min)
|
