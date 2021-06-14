Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,357,565
|281.46
|382,098,455
|7 June 2021
|13,300
|322.64
|4,291,097
|8 June 2021
|13,400
|318.94
|4,273,779
|9 June 2021
|14,000
|314.22
|4,399,109
|10 June 2021
|13,750
|314.07
|4,318,439
|11 June 2021
|13,900
|309.53
|4,302,492
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,425,915
|283.10
|403,683,371
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,425,915 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.97% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
