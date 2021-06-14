Notice of Calling the Annual General Meeting of as Pro Kapital Grupp Shareholders

Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders

The Management Board’s proposal:

Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2020

The Council’s and Management Board’s proposal and draft of the resolution:

Resolution of covering the loss

We announce that the Management Board is calling for the annual general meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (registration code 10278802, located at Sõjakooli 11 Tallinn Republic of Estonia) (hereinafter the Company) shareholders which shall take place on Wednesday, 7of July, 2021 at 13.00 in theroom atViru väljak 4, 10111 Tallinn Republic of Estonia. Registration of shareholders shall take place from 12.45 - 13.00 on the 7of July 2021 at the location of the meeting.The reason for calling the annual general meeting is to decide on approval of the annual report for the financial year of 2020, resolution on covering the loss, election and remuneration of the auditor. The proposal to call the annual general meeting of shareholders was made by the Management Board of the Company.Elect Karin Madisson as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect the Secretary of the meeting as per suggestions made at the meeting.The Company has prepared the annual report for the financial year of 2020. The report has been audited and the audited report has been made available to the shareholders. It is the competency of the shareholders to approve the annual report.Approve the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2020.The Company’s net loss for the financial year which ended 31 December 2020 was in the amount of 55,677,271 Euros. In addition, the Company had to correct the results of its 2019 financial year, due to which the net loss for 2019 increased by 2,096,645 Euros, amounting to 29,078,337 Euros. As per the commercial code it is the shareholders’ competency to decide on how to cover the loss.