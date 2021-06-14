Notice of Calling the Annual General Meeting of as Pro Kapital Grupp Shareholders
Dear shareholder of AS Pro Kapital Grupp,
We announce that the Management Board is calling for the annual general meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (registration code 10278802, located at Sõjakooli 11 Tallinn Republic of Estonia) (hereinafter the Company) shareholders which shall take place on Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021 at 13.00 in the Andante room at Sokos Hotel Viru, Viru väljak 4, 10111 Tallinn Republic of Estonia. Registration of shareholders shall take place from 12.45 - 13.00 on the 7th of July 2021 at the location of the meeting.
The reason for calling the annual general meeting is to decide on approval of the annual report for the financial year of 2020, resolution on covering the loss, election and remuneration of the auditor. The proposal to call the annual general meeting of shareholders was made by the Management Board of the Company.
The agenda of the meeting is as follows:
Elect Karin Madisson as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect the Secretary of the meeting as per suggestions made at the meeting.
The Company has prepared the annual report for the financial year of 2020. The report has been audited and the audited report has been made available to the shareholders. It is the competency of the shareholders to approve the annual report.
The Council’s and Management Board’s proposal and draft of the resolution:
Approve the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2020.
- Resolution of covering the loss
