02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares

Kolding, Denmark, 14 June 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 as published by Green Hydrogen Systems in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Green Hydrogen Systems hereby announces the early close of the Offering.

Green Hydrogen Systems has decided that the Offering to retail and institutional investors will be closed at 23:59 CET on 15 June 2021.

The early close of the Offering is due to an aggregate demand substantially exceeding the maximum number of shares offered in connection with the Offering.

Additional information on the Offering, including the results of the Offering and allocation of offer shares, is expected to be announced on 17 June 2021. The first day of trading of the Temporary Purchase Certificates representing Offer Shares is expected to commence on 17 June 2021 under the symbol “GREENH TEMP”. The first day of trading and official listing of the shares in Green Hydrogen Systems is expected to commence on 22 June 2021 under the symbol “GREENH”.

Payment for and settlement of the Offer Shares by way of delivery of Temporary Purchase Certificates is expected to take place on or around 21 June 2021 against payment in immediately available funds. The Temporary Purchase Certificates are expected to be automatically exchanged for shares on 23 June 2021 after which the Temporary Purchase Certificates will cease to exist.