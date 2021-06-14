Total revenue of $4.0 million, including net gain on investments of $3.9 million



Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $3.3 million or $0.02 per basic share

As at April 30, 2021, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value (NAV) were $41.0 million, or $0.30 per share. On a quarter-over-year basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased by $8.6 million, representing an approximate 26% increase. Given the nature of Aberdeen’s operations, there is currently no difference between “shareholder equity” and “net asset value” for Aberdeen

Investments in clean energy and zero-carbon technologies positioning Aberdeen to deliver continued value as global decarbonization measures gather momentum

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

For the three months ended April 30, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $3.3 million or $0.02 per basic share on total revenue of $4.0 million. Revenue was comprised of $3.9 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income. For the three months ending April 30, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $1.6 million or $0.02 per basic share on total revenue of $1.8 million ($1.7 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income and advisory fees).

The Company’s investment portfolio incurred a net investment gain of $3.9 million on the back of Flora Growth Corp’s successful Nasdaq IPO. Furthermore, the Company’s recent investment in AMMPower Corp. – a green ammonia technology company – coupled with Brazil Potash’s successful closing of a new round of financing at US$4.00 per common share, contributed to the positive growth of the Company’s investment portfolio.

“We’re pleased to deliver another quarter of earnings growth, building on the strength of last year’s results. The quarter is reflective of the quality of our portfolio and the hard work that our investees’ management teams have put into driving value for shareholders. We are excited about the growing momentum in clean energy and continue to position the portfolio to capitalize on exciting opportunities in the space.”, said Chris Younger, CEO of Aberdeen International.