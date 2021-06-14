 
checkAd

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports 2021 Q1 Results With Net Income of $0.02 Per Share and Shareholders’ Equity of $0.30 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 08:00  |  40   |   |   

  • Total revenue of $4.0 million, including net gain on investments of $3.9 million
  • Net income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $3.3 million or $0.02 per basic share
  • As at April 30, 2021, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value (NAV) were $41.0 million, or $0.30 per share. On a quarter-over-year basis, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity has increased by $8.6 million, representing an approximate 26% increase. Given the nature of Aberdeen’s operations, there is currently no difference between “shareholder equity” and “net asset value” for Aberdeen
  • Investments in clean energy and zero-carbon technologies positioning Aberdeen to deliver continued value as global decarbonization measures gather momentum

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

For the three months ended April 30, 2021, Aberdeen reported net income of $3.3 million or $0.02 per basic share on total revenue of $4.0 million. Revenue was comprised of $3.9 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income. For the three months ending April 30, 2020, Aberdeen reported net income of $1.6 million or $0.02 per basic share on total revenue of $1.8 million ($1.7 million from net investment gains and $0.1 million from interest income and advisory fees).

The Company’s investment portfolio incurred a net investment gain of $3.9 million on the back of Flora Growth Corp’s successful Nasdaq IPO. Furthermore, the Company’s recent investment in AMMPower Corp. – a green ammonia technology company – coupled with Brazil Potash’s successful closing of a new round of financing at US$4.00 per common share, contributed to the positive growth of the Company’s investment portfolio.

“We’re pleased to deliver another quarter of earnings growth, building on the strength of last year’s results. The quarter is reflective of the quality of our portfolio and the hard work that our investees’ management teams have put into driving value for shareholders. We are excited about the growing momentum in clean energy and continue to position the portfolio to capitalize on exciting opportunities in the space.”, said Chris Younger, CEO of Aberdeen International.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports 2021 Q1 Results With Net Income of $0.02 Per Share and Shareholders’ Equity of $0.30 Per Share Total revenue of $4.0 million, including net gain on investments of $3.9 millionNet income for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $3.3 million or $0.02 per basic shareAs at April 30, 2021, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity and net asset value …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board