DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into extensive sales cooperation for battery materials with globally operating Asian group 14.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into extensive sales cooperation for battery materials with globally operating Asian group

- Stepped-up penetration of the Asian market and extension of the battery business in line with strategy

- Sales partner of IBU-tec is one of the worldwide leading suppliers in the field of battery materials for electromobility, amongst others

- IBU-tec will begin to build up stock with own battery product to satisfy the anticipated high demand



Weimar, 14 June 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has entered into an extensive sales cooperation with a globally operating Asian group for the current battery material of IBU-tec and future products. This represents an important achievement for IBU-tec with a view to the stepped-up penetration of the Asian market and the expansion of the battery business. The distribution partner is one of the worldwide leading suppliers in the field of battery materials, which are used, for instance, in batteries for electromobility. The battery material from IBU-tec stands out with its high quality and efficiency. The fields of application of the current product include LFP battery cells, which are used, for instance, for e-mobility and stationary energy storage systems. It will be available on the global markets from the beginning of the fourth quarter 2021.

Due to the large potential of the sales cooperation and the already high interest in the battery product, IBU-tec will begin to manufacture for stock, and will expand the corresponding stocking until the end of the year.

Ulrich Weitz, CEO, IBU-tec advanced materials AG: "The fact that we have been able to enter into a sales agreement for our battery product with one of the leading global suppliers of cathode materials even before the official market launch, is a milestone for our company. This shows that we perfectly meet the market demand with our efficient and high-quality product. Moreover, we continue to work full speed within the framework of research projects on the development of further high-quality battery materials."