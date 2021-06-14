 
checkAd

Settlement between SCOR and Barclays

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 08:31  |  19   |   |   

Settlement between SCOR and Barclays

In consideration of certain commitments by Barclays and SCOR, the parties have settled the dispute before the High Court in London on mutually acceptable terms.

*

*         *

Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33 (0)1 58 44 79 19
jguilbert@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR        | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Settlement between SCOR and Barclays Settlement between SCOR and Barclays In consideration of certain commitments by Barclays and SCOR, the parties have settled the dispute before the High Court in London on mutually acceptable terms. * *         * Contact details …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board