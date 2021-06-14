 
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA

14.06.2021, 08:30   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Oslo, 14 June 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements 24 May 2021 and 7 June 2021 for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror against a consideration in cash of NOK 108.85 per Share (subject to adjustment as set out in the Offer Document) (the “Offer Price”) (the "Offer"). The acceptance period in the Offer expires today at 16:30 hours (CEST).

As announced on 7 June 2021, the Offer Price is the Offeror's best and final Offer Price. The condition for completion of the Offer relating to “Minimum Acceptance” as set out in Section 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) of the Offer Document, as adjusted pursuant to a stock exchange announcement from the Offeror on 7 June 2021, has been met.

Shareholders that want to accept the Offer, and have not already done so, must fill out and return the acceptance form which is included in the Offer Document by 16:30 hours (CEST) today, 14 June 2021. There will be no further extensions of the Offer Period.

The Offer Document with the acceptance form is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner. Subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, the Offer Document may also be obtained free of charge during ordinary business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.

For further information, please contact the following persons in the Offeror:
Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations, telephone +47 97 71 32 50
Media contact:
Thomas Midteide, GEVP Communications & Sustainability: +47 96 23 20 17

The following persons in the Company may also be contacted in connection with the Offer:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of Investor Relations, +47 95 94 00 45

