Mexus Gold Production At Its Santa Elena Mine Improving

CABORCA, Mexico, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that leaching recovery and mineral quality continue to improve at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX. Actual pad returns are up to 1.7ppm with 5 g/t head values potential. Leach flow is currently 60 gpm and the pad is currently being expanded with the of new high grade mineralized material from vein 2. The material is averaging 6.5 g/t Au and 107 g/t Ag. The company is processing 300 m3 per day yielding 5 to 6 oz gold in carbon columns. Gold sales will support continuing operations and expansion of the heap leach area as the mineral supply now supports it.

Exploration company’s proposals are being welcomed as the project deserves an exhaustive evaluation of the evident mineral potential.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.





