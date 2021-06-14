 
Boon Positions DiOx+ as Catalyst for Revenue Growth in Crop Protection Market

SACRAMENTO, CA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), announces that the Company is moving forward with several targeted sales initiatives to generate revenue in the $11 billion North American crop protection market. 

 “Our field tests have exceeded our customers’ expectations and firmly position us to disrupt the crop protection market space. Under our EPA testing format, DiOx+ qualifies for substances excluded from regulation by FIFRA under section 152.6 allowing us to begin filling orders immediately. With distribution agreements already signed and others that are in various stages of completion, we are primed to capture important agriculture customers,” noted Gonzalez. 

“We’re excited about the opportunities we’re working on in California agriculture—especially for the grape, berry, and citrus crop markets—which are plagued by pathogens all along the growth and supply chain,” stated Justin Gonzalez, CEO, Boon Industries. “Our DiOx+ Sterilizer, is the ideal solution from seed to sale to destroy biofilm, fungus and viruses that threaten the crops produced by farmers in California and across the nation.”   

Gonzalez added that Boon recently received trademark approval for the DiOx+ brand. “We are pleased to have secured the valuable trademark for DiOx+ as we embark on important revenue generating commercial activity in the agriculture sector. We will be supporting this effort with agriculture-specific marketing-driven support that has our DiOx+ brand at its foundation.”

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc (OTC: BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally safe products to benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+, a Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant Sterilizer. Chlorine Dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills 99.9999% of harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 10+ years of Chlorine Dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

