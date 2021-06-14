 
DELTA DRONE PLANS TO STRENGTHEN ITS 100% CONTROL OF ITS SUBSIDIARY ATM GROUP SRA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 09:00  |   |   |   

DELTA DRONE PLANS TO STRENGTHEN ITS 100% CONTROL
OF ITS SUBSIDIARY ATM GROUP SRA

Key points:

  • Delta Drone convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting for July 21, 2021, in order to confirm the acquisition by way of contribution in kind of the 35% of the capital of its subsidiary ATM Group SRA not yet held.
  • This operation is part of the strategy of consolidating an integrated cluster specialized in traditional private security activity, aimed at accelerating the dronification of the sector.
  • By 2024, the strategic plan foresees that the "traditional private security" division represents approximately 1/3 of the Group's overall activity, focused on a clientele of major accounts and largely dronified.

June 14, 2021 at 9 am – Following notice published in BALO – Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires No. 70 dated Friday, June 11, 2021, Delta Drone convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 21, 2021 at 9am at its head office to decide on the contribution in kind made by the two minority shareholders of ATM Group SRA. This operation would have the effect of strengthening Delta Drone's stake in the capital of The ATM Group SRA, which would thus increase from 65% to 100%.

As a reminder, ATM Group SRA is the umbrella company of three 100% owned operating companies:

  • ATM Group Sécurité, a traditional private security company, whose clientele is overwhelmingly made up of large accounts (administrations and industrial groups),
  • ATM Group Accueil, a service company complementary to the group's main activity, in particular specialized in hospitality services,

AMF, an approved training centre for private security professions.

The ATM Group achieved a turnover of around €10 million in 2020, almost stable despite a marked decrease in the event part, in connection with the cancellation of all events due to the health crisis. It also produces a slightly profitable result.

The in-kind contribution operation was the subject of a report by an independent expert, appointed to evaluate the valuation of ATM Group SRA. At the same time, a Commissioner for Contributions has been appointed by the President of the Commercial Court, having to rule on the value of the contributions and on the equity of its remuneration.

The modalities of shareholders' participation in the said Extraordinary General Meeting are described in the above-mentioned BALO publication.

The strategic framework of the operation

