DGAP-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): Alliance

ESGTI AG: EKO AGRO Group to cooperate with Toscana Region



14.06.2021 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On May 29th, The EKO AGRO Group signed a pilot protocol agreement with the Tuscany Region in Italy for the launch of the Carbon Free digital certification of its "Made in Tuscany" food products. By collaborating with the Region of Tuscany the Group secures development of their agricultural model with the economic and political support from the region. This Italian-Swiss affiliation follows a series of partnerships with universities, purpose driven investors and industrial partners; demonstrating that interdisciplinary exchange and collaboration is vital to the success of a sustainable future.

The agriculture sector is steadily gaining presence on the radar for ESG investors given the heavy dependence of industrial agriculture on pesticides, fertilizers and genetically modified seeds. ESGTI AG holds majority ownership of the EKO AGRO Group and it remains the key player in their AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture investment pillar. As it carves the way for sustainable agriculture practices on a large scale this protocol agreement is a major step for the Group and a positive sign towards investors who seek certified and financed business models in this space.

________________

EKO AGRO Group is an Italian enterprise group of established farm to fork producers, developing a sustainable approach to agriculture and food supply chains. Operating in the field of AgTech it combines smart farming technologies with ancient farming techniques to ensure a fully sustainable and transparent approach across the supply chain through to the end consumer.



ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy.

