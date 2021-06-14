Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering

Nomad Foods Limited (“Nomad Foods” or the “Company”) today announced that Nomad Foods BondCo Plc (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, intends to offer €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other customary conditions (the “Offering”). The Notes would be guaranteed and secured on a senior basis by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, along with the proceeds of an anticipated refinancing of its senior credit facilities, to refinance in full its existing outstanding euro denominated term loan and the Issuer’s existing €400.0 million aggregate principal amount senior secured notes due 2024 (the “Existing Notes”) (such refinancing, together with the issuance of the Notes, being the “Refinancing”) and pay a portion of the purchase consideration for the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Fortenova Group’s Frozen Food Business Group. The Issuer expects to redeem the Existing Notes, subject to the completion of the Offering and receipt of the proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the Refinancing will be completed, or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed. A notice of conditional redemption in full in respect of the Existing Notes will be published by the Issuer through the information service of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and additionally delivered to holders thereof via Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A.

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com

