Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange

London , June 14 , 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) (“Endeavour”) announces that its entire issued ordinary share capital consisting of 250,491,755 shares, has today been admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s (“LSE”) main market. Shares will trade on both the LSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “EDV”. Endeavour is not intending to raise capital in conjunction with its London listing.

Sebastien de Montessus, President & CEO stated: “Our listing marks the start of the next phase of our evolution and will see us become the largest pure gold producer on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange with access to a deeper pool of capital. Over the past few years, we have built a resilient business, with a high-quality asset base made up of low cost, long-mine life assets, attractive development projects and additional exploration potential. This underpins our attractive shareholder returns policy that we believe will create value for investors across the cycle.”

Endeavour will be well positioned on the premium segment of the LSE, with the following key attributes: