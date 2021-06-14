DGAP-News Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 550 million due on June 30, 2028 (ISIN DE000A289T23)
|
DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Düsseldorf, June 14, 2021
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The Management Board
LEG Immobilien SE
14.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 204
|E-mail:
|ir@leg-se.com
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
|WKN:
|LEG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1207553
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1207553 14.06.2021LEG Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare