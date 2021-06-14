 
DGAP-News Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 550 million due on June 30, 2028 (ISIN DE000A289T23)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.06.2021, 09:23  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 550 million due on June 30, 2028 (ISIN DE000A289T23)

14.06.2021 / 09:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, June 14, 2021
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 550 million due on June 30, 2028 (ISIN DE000A289T23)
The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2020 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 14 June 2021. The Conversion Price is now EUR 154.6620 (previously: EUR 155.0663). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 3.5853 (previously: EUR 3.5957).

The Management Board
LEG Immobilien SE


14.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 204
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1207553

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1207553  14.06.2021 

