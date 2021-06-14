 
checkAd

REPORT ON MANAGERS’ RECEIPT OF RESTRICTED SHARES – VESTING – IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 09:23  |  52   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 68 - 14 JUNE 2021

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is required to report transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their close relatives.

With reference to announcement no. 9/2018 the following restricted shares have vested:

Name:   Jan Rindbo
Reason:   Reporting duty, CEO
Issuer:   Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
ISIN code:   DK0010269844
Instrument:   Restricted shares
Transaction:   Vesting of shares
Vesting date:   14 June 2021
Market:   Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number:   11,758
Holding after transaction   99,595


Name:   Martin Badsted
Reason:   Reporting duty, CFO
Issuer:   Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
ISIN code:   DK0010269844
Instrument:   Restricted shares
Transaction:   Vesting of shares
Vesting date:   14 June 2021
Market:   Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number:   6,688
Holding after transaction   74,525

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPORT ON MANAGERS’ RECEIPT OF RESTRICTED SHARES – VESTING – IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 68 - 14 JUNE 2021 Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S is required to report transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
2021 production guidance increased
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board