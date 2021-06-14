Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2021 – 14 JUNI 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be
realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|268,680
|719.12
|193,212,973.66
|7 June 2021
|4,000
|784.56
|3,138,242.00
|8 June 2021
|4,000
|790.64
|3,162,578.40
|9 June 2021
|3,430
|799.31
|2,741,645.31
|10 June 2021
|2,831
|798.66
|2,261,011.84
|11 June 2021
|4,000
|797.51
|3,190,046.00
|Accumulated under the program
|286,941
|723.86
|207,706,497.20
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 504,381 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments
0 Kommentare