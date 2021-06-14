 
Share buy-back Program

14.06.2021, 09:23  |  34   |   |   

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2021 – 14 JUNI 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 268,680 719.12 193,212,973.66
7 June 2021 4,000 784.56 3,138,242.00
8 June 2021 4,000 790.64 3,162,578.40
9 June 2021 3,430 799.31 2,741,645.31
10 June 2021 2,831 798.66 2,261,011.84
11 June 2021 4,000 797.51 3,190,046.00
Accumulated under the program 286,941 723.86 207,706,497.20

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 504,381 shares, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


