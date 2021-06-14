 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 31/2021

 

Copenhagen, 14 June 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 7 June to 11 June 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,241,419   154,300,854
  7 June 2021 20,000 131.17 2,623,400
  8 June 2021 20,000 130.37 2,607,494
  9 June 2021 20,000 129.92 2,598,230
10 June 2021 20,000 130.38 2,607,668
11 June 2021 20,000 129.89 2,597,884
Accumulated under the program 1,341,419   167,335,530

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 7 June – 11 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,924,993 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.97% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments





