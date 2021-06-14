 
Citizens Energy Congress virtual, Tuesday 15th June - Accelerating the Transition to a Low Carbon Energy Future

41 global energy expert speakers. Strategic panel sessions, interviews, keynotes and expert commentary. 2-day agenda to map out a bold new approach to how energy is produced, distributed, and consumed.

LONDON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Energy Congress, will take place virtually on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th June 2021. A unique energy industry event, it is committed to resetting the energy agenda, post COVID-19, to drive the transition to a low carbon energy system that balances affordable energy access and climate change commitments.

Citizens Energy Congress logo

In contrast to siloed, industry events, the 2-day programme will bring together competing perspectives around the future of energy, convening over 40 experts from policy, finance, industry, energy and civil society to debate the difficult questions at the heart of the energy transition. 

A selection of speakers include Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Former Danish Prime Minister and Former CEO of Save the Children; Dr Ernest Moniz, The 13th United States Secretary of Energy; Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development and President of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, according to The New York Times "probably the most important economist in the world"; Peggy Liu, Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), one of the leading catalysts of a green China; Bob Dudley, Chairman, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative; as well as CEOs and senior executives from organisations including EnBW, Baker Hughes, Mitsubishi Power, Eni, Shell, European Commission, Carbon Tracker, REN21, World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Rocky Mountain Institute.

Supporting organisations include the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative, Boston Consulting Group, United Nations Environment Programme Science Policy Business Forum, REN21, Carbon Tracker, Environmental Defense Fund, Energy Industries Council, IPIECA and Westinghouse.

Christopher Hudson, President of energy, dmg events, said: "The Citizens Energy Congress will provide a uniquely balanced and inclusive debate between a broad audience of stakeholders across the energy value chain.  Recognising we are all interconnected, our goal is to enhance understanding, not enforce agreement. Our intent is to deliver a world-class forum for a broad-based examination of the competing perspectives on how to achieve a sustainable energy future through strategy, collaboration and innovation."

The 2021 virtual event will be followed by an in-person event taking place in 2022.

Find out more and register at www.citizensenergycongress.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498997/Citizens_Energy_Congress_Logo.jpg

 




