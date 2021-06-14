 
checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 09:57  |  48   |   |   

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 14, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On February 23, 2021 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our Restricted Stock Units program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than June 30, 2021 and comprises up to 200,000 shares.

The following transactions were executed under the program from June 7, 2021 to June 11, 2021:

  No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK)
Accumulated through last announcement 165,100

   354,443,140
June 7, 2021 1,900 2,490.10 4,731,190
June 8, 2021 1,900 2,555.22 4,854,918
June 9, 2021
June 10, 2021 		1,800
1,900 		2,579.75
2,610.58 		4,643,550
4,960,102
June 11, 2021 1,800 2,643.99 4,759,182
Total 9,300   23,948,942
Accumulated under the program 174,400   378,392,082

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 273,606 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.42% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the “Safe Harbour Regulation.” Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 11 dated February 23, 2021.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of multiple approved antibody therapeutics that are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next-generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data sciences and strategic partnerships. To create novel therapies, Genmab utilizes its next-generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative company culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline consists of modified antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell engagers and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program Company Announcement COPENHAGEN, Denmark; June 14, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On February 23, 2021 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Top-line Results from Phase 2a LIFT Study ...
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
2021 production guidance increased
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board