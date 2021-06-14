DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Bitcoin Group SE publishes 2020 annual report - earnings per share increase by 342%



14.06.2021 / 10:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bitcoin Group SE publishes 2020 annual report - earnings per share increase by 342%



Herford, June 14, 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) today presented its annual report for the 2020 financial year. Bitcoin Group SE generated revenues of EUR 15.0 million in the 2020 financial year, compared to EUR 6.3 million in 2019. The dynamic increase is primarily based on a strong increase in trading revenues on the cryptocurrency platform Bitcoin.de and, as a result, a significant expansion of commission revenues. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) quadrupled to EUR 10.5 million compared to EUR 2.6 million in the previous year. This results in earnings per share of EUR 1.90 on a net level, which corresponds to an increase of 342% compared to the previous year (EUR 0.43 per share).

The financial situation has improved significantly as a result of the strong growth in operations. Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2020 rose sharply by EUR 7.3 million to EUR 12.0 million compared to the previous year. This puts the Bitcoin Group in the comfortable position of being able to operate without bank and capital market financing.

Bitcoin Group SE's strong growth was accompanied by a massive increase in demand for cryptocurrencies in the financial year 2020. Given the turmoil in the financial markets triggered by the Corona pandemic and the multi-billion support programs in the context of historically low interest rates, the demand for crypto-assets has increased significantly among both private and institutional investors. Cryptocurrencies, and in particular bitcoin, have established themselves as an alternative asset class for wealth accumulation and in asset management, and are considered a safe-haven investment as an alternative to gold.