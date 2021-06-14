Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021

 
Amsterdam, 14 June 2021 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details for the period 7 June 2021 through 11 June 2021 related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, and started on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).

Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program.

Date Total shares repurchased Average purchase price Total consideration
07/06/2021 11,305 € 11.4980 € 129,984.89
08/06/2021 13,004 € 11.3393 € 147,456.26
09/06/2021 14,164 € 11.2713 € 159,646.69
10/06/2021 13,034 € 11.3668 € 148,154.87
11/06/2021 7,434 € 11.4107 € 84,827.14
Total 58,941 € 11.3685 € 670,069.85

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

