Progress on Brunel share buyback program 2021
Amsterdam, 14 June 2021 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), reports the transaction details for the period 7 June 2021 through 11 June 2021 related to its share buyback program announced on 1 June 2021 for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, and started on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors).
Detailed information including all individual transactions can be found on https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/share-buyback-program.
|Date
|Total shares repurchased
|Average purchase price
|Total consideration
|07/06/2021
|11,305
|€ 11.4980
|€ 129,984.89
|08/06/2021
|13,004
|€ 11.3393
|€ 147,456.26
|09/06/2021
|14,164
|€ 11.2713
|€ 159,646.69
|10/06/2021
|13,034
|€ 11.3668
|€ 148,154.87
|11/06/2021
|7,434
|€ 11.4107
|€ 84,827.14
|Total
|58,941
|€ 11.3685
|€ 670,069.85
This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
