Intrinsic value does not get through to Nasdaq
Lysaker, 14 June 2021
We are currently having technical issues with sending prices through to Nasdaq. Prices are sent through to the market maker, Jyske Bank, but not to Nasdaq. Below are the latest prices for the five relevant funds at 1005.
|Fund
|Intrinsic Value
|Currency
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks Nye Markeder A DKK
|1,267.560000000
|DKK
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Indeks Alle Markeder A DKK
|1,395.120000000
|DKK
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A DKK
|1,469.160000000
|DKK
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A DKK
|1,355.310000000
|DKK
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
|Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK
|1,473.900000000
|DKK
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
