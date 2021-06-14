 
Intrinsic value does not get through to Nasdaq

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 14 June 2021

We are currently having technical issues with sending prices through to Nasdaq. Prices are sent through to the market maker, Jyske Bank, but not to Nasdaq. Below are the latest prices for the five relevant funds at 1005.

Fund Intrinsic Value Currency Symbol ISIN
Storebrand Indeks Nye Markeder A DKK 1,267.560000000 DKK STIINM NO0010841570
Storebrand Indeks Alle Markeder A DKK 1,395.120000000 DKK STIIAM NO0010841588
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A DKK 1,469.160000000 DKK STIGEP NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Multifactor A DKK 1,355.310000000 DKK STIGM NO0010841596
Storebrand Global Solutions A DKK 1,473.900000000 DKK STIGS NO0010841612

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596




