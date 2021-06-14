DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Vectron Systems AG: Annual General Meeting elects Andreas Prenner to the Supervisory Board



14.06.2021 / 10:29

: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitalised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, held its Annual General Meeting on 10 June 2021. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the shareholders' meeting was also held virtually this year.

Shareholders had the opportunity to submit their questions to the board prior to the meeting. The shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting with a large majority.

Mr. Andreas Prenner was elected to the Supervisory Board by the shareholders to replace Mr. Maurice Oosenbrugh, who resigned in December. Mr Prenner is CFO and Director HR & Organisation of the Federation of Austrian Industries. In accordance with the Articles of Association of Vectron Systems AG, he has been elected for the remaining term of office of the departed member and thus until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2022.





About Vectron:

With more than 240.000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for POS solutions in German-speaking countries and in Benelux in the catering and bakery sectors. Several hundred specialized trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital cloud services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All services are directly linked to the POS system. For more information, visit









Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

