Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Appointment of Respected Operations Executive Troy Clymer as Chief Operating Officer

Balance LLC Head Troy Clymer Appointed as COO to Implement Operational Standards and Best Practices Across the SIRC Family of CompaniesEL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, …

Mr. Clymer's focus will be on implementing operating standards and best practices across the SIRC family of companies while maximizing synergy realization to expedite the road to profitability. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Balance LLC, a business process outsourcing firm, which Solar Integrated Roofing acquired in May 2021.

"I am pleased to announce Troy as Chief Operating Officer, as he brings a wealth of experience - enabling us to best refine operational synergies across our rapidly growing portfolio of brands," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing. "Troy's leadership will prove invaluable as we continue to acquire new companies, expand our nationwide reach and move closer to our goal of achieving near-term profitability through growth and synergy realization."

Troy Clymer added, "I am honored to take on this new role, spearheading the next generation of operational excellence across the SIRC family of companies. Under Dave Massey's guidance, we plan to fully realize the Company's potential as a profitable nationwide platform for roofers, EV and solar installers. I look forward to creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and customers for years to come."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com .

