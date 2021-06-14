 
checkAd

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark in Jordan to open its doors for the ultimate aquatic adventure on July 3rd

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 11:41  |  19   |   |   

AMMAN, Jordan, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind world-class waterpark in Aqaba city and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, will open its doors to local and international guests on July 3rd, 2021. Guests will be able to experience the ultimate aquatic adventure with over 25 unique slides, rides and attractions.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8906851-saraya-aqaba-waterpark-jordan-to-open-its-doors-july-3rd/

Bird’s eye view of the Saraya Aqaba Waterpark

Located in the heart of the only coastal city in Jordan, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark is the largest waterpark in the Kingdom, spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm. The waterpark features a diverse range of rides, slides and experiences, in addition to family-friendly eateries. Guests can create memorable experiences under the sun with rides and attractions inspired by Jordan's most iconic landmarks including Dead Sea Drop, where guests can take a vertical plunge to plummet 40 ft downwards, Wadi Rum Race, featuring a multi-racer that allows guests to grab some friends and compete for first place, Aqua Jerash, featuring designated play areas especially for little ones along with family-friendly experiences and much more.

Hungry guests can visit Rose City Diner, the waterpark's main dining outlet, to choose from an array of dining options ranging from shareable meals to on-the-go snacks, including a special drinks menu. Refreshment kiosks can also be found around the park serving a variety of snacks, ice cream, drinks and more. Guests who wish to purchase branded merchandise and pool essentials can visit Al Siq Souk, the waterpark's signature shopping outlet.

Chris Van Der Merwe, General Manager of Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, said: "We are excited to announce that Saraya Aqaba Waterpark will be the first-of-its-kind waterpark in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan. At Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, guests from all around the world are in for an aquatic adventure like no other with slides, rides and experiences suitable for guests of all ages. We look forward to welcoming you at Saraya Aqaba Waterpark for unforgettable memories that will last for a lifetime."

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark was developed by Eagle Hills, the largest developer in the Kingdom of Jordan and is operated by Farah Experience LLC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi based Miral Asset Management LLC.

For more information, please visit https://sarayaaqabawaterpark.com/ 

Note to Editors:

Opening hours:

  • Daily from 10:00am  to 6:00pm

Tickets prices:

  • Day Pass ticket – JOD 35

About Saraya Aqaba Waterpark:

Located in the heart of Aqaba, Jordan's only coastal city, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark will be the first-of-its-kind in Aqaba and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, featuring over 25 rides, slides and experiences in addition to family-friendly eateries. The world-class waterpark will deliver adventures like no other for the whole family.

Spanning an area of more than 28,500 sqm, the Jordanian-themed park will feature exhilarating rides and attractions named after the Kingdom's most iconic landmarks including Jerash, Wadi Rum and many more. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529563/Saraya_Aqaba_Waterpark.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529571/Saraya_Aqaba_Waterpark_Logo.jpg

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark Logo

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark in Jordan to open its doors for the ultimate aquatic adventure on July 3rd AMMAN, Jordan, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the first-of-its-kind world-class waterpark in Aqaba city and the largest in the Kingdom of Jordan, will open its doors to local and international guests on July 3rd, 2021. Guests …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
G7 Leaders Unite Around Ambitious Global Conservation Agenda
Citizens Energy Congress virtual, Tuesday 15th June - Accelerating the Transition to a Low Carbon ...
IBS Recognizes Temenos as the #1 Best-Selling Banking Software in Nine Categories, More Than Any ...
Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data
Taiwanese Design to be showcased at London Design Biennale - "Swingphony" Presents the Melody of ...
U.K. and Western Europe Have Least Engaged Employees Globally, Though Stress Levels Decreased ...
CGTN: A human community with a shared future: China's answer to Gauguin question
Premium Bottled Water Market Size Worth $17.60 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Saraya Aqaba Waterpark in Jordan to open its doors for the ultimate aquatic adventure on July 3rd
LightAir adds distributors in Germany and the UK
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Infosys Collaborates with Archrock for Digital Technology Integration
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus