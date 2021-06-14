Issue with intrinsic value feed to Nasdaq has been resolved
Lysaker, 14 June 2021
The technical issues this morning has now been resolved and prices are flowing to Nasdaq in a normal fashion.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
