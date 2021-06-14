Citizens Energy Congress virtual, Tuesday 15th June - Accelerating the Transition to a Low Carbon Energy Future
London (ots/PRNewswire) - 41 global energy expert speakers. Strategic panel
sessions, interviews, keynotes and expert commentary. 2-day agenda to map out a
bold new approach to how energy is produced, distributed, and consumed.
The Citizens Energy Congress, will take place virtually on Tuesday 15th and
Wednesday 16th June 2021. A unique energy industry event, it is committed to
resetting the energy agenda, post COVID-19, to drive the transition to a low
carbon energy system that balances affordable energy access and climate change
commitments.
In contrast to siloed, industry events, the 2-day programme will bring together
competing perspectives around the future of energy, convening over 40 experts
from policy, finance, industry, energy and civil society to debate the difficult
questions at the heart of the energy transition.
A selection of speakers include Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Former Danish Prime
Minister and Former CEO of Save the Children; Dr Ernest Moniz, The 13th United
States Secretary of Energy; Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for
Sustainable Development and President of the Sustainable Development Solutions
Network, according to The New York Times "probably the most important economist
in the world"; Peggy Liu, Chairperson, Joint US-China Collaboration on Clean
Energy (JUCCCE), one of the leading catalysts of a green China; Bob Dudley,
Chairman, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative; as well as CEOs and senior executives
from organisations including EnBW, Baker Hughes, Mitsubishi Power, Eni, Shell,
European Commission, Carbon Tracker, REN21, World Business Council for
Sustainable Development, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and
Rocky Mountain Institute.
Supporting organisations include the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative, Boston
Consulting Group, United Nations Environment Programme Science Policy Business
Forum, REN21, Carbon Tracker, Environmental Defense Fund, Energy Industries
Council, IPIECA and Westinghouse.
Christopher Hudson, President of energy, dmg events, said: "The Citizens Energy
Congress will provide a uniquely balanced and inclusive debate between a broad
audience of stakeholders across the energy value chain. Recognising we are all
interconnected, our goal is to enhance understanding, not enforce agreement. Our
intent is to deliver a world-class forum for a broad-based examination of the
competing perspectives on how to achieve a sustainable energy future through
strategy, collaboration and innovation."
The 2021 virtual event will be followed by an in-person event taking place in
2022.
Find out more and register at http://www.citizensenergycongress.com/ .
Notes to Editors (https://www.citizensenergycongress.com/press-release)
Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498997/Citizens_Energy_Congress_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156517/4940653
OTS: Citizens Energy Congress
